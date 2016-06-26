Schleck joins Trek-Segafredo's Tour de France team

Image 1 of 5 Trek-Segafredo's Fränk Schleck smiles for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Markel Irizar (Trek - Segafredo) during stage 1 at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) after finishing second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek-Segafredo continued announcing their nine-rider team for the Tour de France on Twitter Sunday. They revealed riders Frank Schleck, Gregory Rast and Markel Irizar, and will announce the final three riders on Monday.

Schleck has been a staple at the Tour de France during his 16-year career as a professional. He has competed in 15 Grand Tours, eight of those were at the Tour. His best overall placing was third in 2011, fifth in 2009 and sixth in 2008. As his career winds down, Schleck has become an important on-road captain and he will certainly provideTrek-Segafredo’s GC leader Bauke Mollema with valuable support.

Rast is a solid Classics rider and overall team workhorse but he also comes with ample experience to help Trek-Segafredo at the Tour de France, having started five editions.

Like Rast, Irizar is also a strong Classics rider who can provide the team with support during the long Tour stages. He has supported the team at the Criterium du Dauphine, Tour of California, Tirreno-Adriatico and Ruta del Sol this year.