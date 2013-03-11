Schleck abandons Tirreno-Adriatico

Trending

Andy Schleck has abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico on the sixth stage from Porto to Sant'Elpidio.

The RadioShack rider pulled out in the first half of the stage after a ferocious early pace. Schleck has endured a difficult year, battling back from a serious injury sustained last year.

He completed the GP di Camaiore last month, the first time he had finished a race since Liege-Bastogne-Liege last year.

 