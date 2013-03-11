Schleck abandons Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) is still in the race after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck has abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico on the sixth stage from Porto to Sant'Elpidio.

The RadioShack rider pulled out in the first half of the stage after a ferocious early pace. Schleck has endured a difficult year, battling back from a serious injury sustained last year.

He completed the GP di Camaiore last month, the first time he had finished a race since Liege-Bastogne-Liege last year.