Scale new heights with the Taiwan KOM Challenge film

If you've enjoyed Cyclingnews Films' original trilogy, then you're going to love the latest – free – film about the Taiwan KOM Challenge.

Filmed during the 2018 one-day race, KOM takes you right into the heart of the action and behind the scenes at a race whose past winners include former Giro d'Italia and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali and 2010 time trial world champion Emma Pooley.

The 105km road race takes riders from the start at sea level in Hualien Qixingstan via the Taroko Gorge and on up to the finish on Wuling Pass: Taiwan's highest road pass at 3,275 metres.

The line-up for this year's race included Team Sunweb's Laurens ten Dam in the men's category, while the women's category boasted Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy and a returning Pooley – who also won in 2017, despite saying after her 2016 victory that it was her "hardest single day on a bike".

The 2018 season saw the release of three other Cyclingnews films, all also produced by La Pédale, which are all available to buy or rent via Vimeo.

THE HOLY WEEK takes viewers behind the scenes at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix – two of professional cycling's biggest and toughest one-day races that take in the treacherous cobbles of Belgium and northern France, and which take place just a week apart.

In CRESCENDO, the focus is on the final week of the 2018 Giro d'Italia – one of the most exciting Grand Tours for years – while in RUNNING WITH WOLVES we're plunged into the middle of the Tour de France while embedded with the Belgian Quick-Step Floors WorldTour team, finding out just what it takes to get through the world's most famous bike race.