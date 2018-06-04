Cyclingnews Films: CRESCENDO - Now available

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo, available to buy or rent.

The final week of this year’s Giro d’Italia will live long in the memory after the race was turned on its head on stage 19 by eventual winner, Chris Froome (Team Sky).

However, this year’s race, and the final week in particular, was about so much more than one man and one attack. As with our first film, THE HOLY WEEK, we have gone behind the scenes to bring you a whole host of detailed tales from within the peloton.

We get up close to several of the race protagonists including Froome, Tom Dumoulin and Domenico Pozzovivo but also learn more about the personalities of riders, like the up-and-coming Ben O’Connor, who was riding his first Grand Tour and sitting in 12th place until he crashed out with Rome in sight. You can sense the race unravelling too, as Simon Yates’s vice-like grip on the maglia rosa agonisingly loosens, and his team boss Matt White, bravely looks to keep his riders in the game.

Veteran rider Adam Hansen opens up about his experiences of riding 20 straight Grand Tours, and recalls his first time, while we also gain a taste of the passion that Italy has for the Giro courtesy of Max Sciandri, Gianni Savio, and the tifosi that religiously turn out for one of the most spectacular sporting events in the world.

The final week of the race, with its three back-to-back mountain stages, was also a brutal affair. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had a breakthrough race with three stage wins, takes us through the life of a sprinter, while his fiancée – who journeyed with him on the race – shares with us the life of a loved one caught up in the world of professional cycling.

If you want to see what happens when the race is over, when the riders cross the finish line, and their guards are down, then this really is a must-see.

The documentary is available to download to rent ($2.99 USD) or to purchase ($5.99 USD) from Vimeo on Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end. Our first production, the HOLY WEEK, which takes a look behind the scenes at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, is still available to download here.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.