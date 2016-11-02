Pooley wins Taiwan KOM Challenge

Image 1 of 4 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) at Thüringen-Rundfahrt (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Emma Pooley goes on an early solo attack at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 4 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Emma Pooley leads a very large gruppetto on a challenging day at ThÃ¼ringen Rundfarht (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Emma Pooley (Lotto Soudal Ladies) on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emma Pooley took a recent victory at the Taiwan KOM Challenge event held on October 28 in what she called the "hardest day she has ever had on a bicycle."

The former time trial world champion reached the summit 24 minutes ahead of runner-up Yumiko Goda from Japan, and an additional seven minutes ahead of third placed rider Zi Yin Cheng from Taiwan.

The event is put on by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and the Taiwan Cyclist Federation, along with members of the local Hualien government, the city where the race starts.

The elite and professional men's and women's fields started together in a mass-start that included 15km of neutral section. The 105km route then passed through the Taroko Gorge, and climbed to Taiwan’s highest passable road apex atop Route 14A to Wuling Pass. The route began at sea level on the eastern coast then up to 3,275 metres.

Pooley settled in on the back of the 45-rider group that was emerged chasing solo leader from the men’s field Yang Hung-Ming. At roughly the 70km mark, Pooley and Dimension Data rider Omar Fraile lost contact with the front group.

She went on to win the women's category in a time of 4:08:40, and nearly 30 minutes ahead of her nearest competitor in the women's field. Oscar Pujol (Spain) won the men’s event in 3:29:42.

