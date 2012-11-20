Saxo-Tinkoff brings back the bird
Minor name change for Riis's team removes "bank"
With two banks as co-title sponsors, the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team will remove both iterations, becoming simply Team Saxo-Tinkoff.
"With immediate effect, Riis Cycling and its two co-title sponsors, Saxo Bank and Tinkoff Bank, have agreed to change the name of the cycling team to Team Saxo-Tinkoff," the team announced today.
Tinkoff Bank signed on with the team of Alberto Contador ahead of this year's Tour de France, when the team adopted a new colour scheme that incorporated Tinkoff's yellow into the black, blue and white of Saxo Bank.
The 2012 jerseys included both the Saxo Bank logo, the Tinkoff Bank shield and left out the prominent Riis eagle that had previously featured on the front of the jersey.
On the team's website, the new Saxo-Tinkoff logo brings back the bird on a gold background below a bold diagonal blue strip bearing the team's name.
Team Saxo-Tinkoff is wrapping up its off-season gathering on Gran Canaria, where new riders Timmy Duggan, Rory Sutherland, Roman Kreuziger, Matti Breschel and Daniele Bennati were incorporated into the mix with Contador and his Spanish lieutenants.
