Saxo Bank will remain as Tinkoff-Saxo sponsor in 2015

Saxo Bank has announced that it will remain as a sponsor of the Tinkoff-Saxo team in 2015. After serving as title sponsor since 2009, the Danish bank agreed to stay on as a sponsor following Oleg Tinkov’s purchase of the squad last December, and on Thursday it confirmed that its involvement will continue for another season.

“Seven years ago, Saxo Bank entered a partnership with Bjarne Riis and his riders, which has led to many surprises and strong results both for the team and Saxo Bank. Therefore, we are happy to announce that we will continue as co-title sponsor of the world’s most ambitious cycling team Tinkoff-Saxo in 2015,” said Saxo Bank’s co-founders, Kim Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, in a statement.

Saxo Bank has been a sponsor since 2008, when it came on board as a sub-sponsor of the then CSC team, before taking over title sponsorship the following season. In 2012, Tinkoff Bank signed on as a sub-sponsor, and the team name changed to Tinkoff-Saxo at the beginning of this season, after Tinkov bought the team’s WorldTour licence from Bjarne Riis.

“Oleg Tinkov is not only an accomplished entrepreneur, but has proved to be an ambitious team owner, and we are confident that with Bjarne’s help, the team will continue to deliver good results,” said Fournais and Christensen.

Riis welcomed the news that Saxo Bank will remain in place next season. “They’ve meant a lot to the team and to me personally. We’ve created amazing results together during the years and their ongoing commitment will ensure stability, which is essential to any cycling team in order to focus on building a strong team and creating results on the road,” he said.

Tinkoff-Saxo announced earlier in the week that it would make three important announcements during the early part of August. After announcing Rafal Majka’s new contract and Saxo Bank’s continued backing, speculation is rife that Peter Sagan will soon be revealed as a new signing for 2015. Sagan has yet to confirm his destination for next season, but has been widely linked with a move from Cannondale to Tinkoff-Saxo.