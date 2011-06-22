Saxo Bank-SunGard names Tour de France squad
Team built around Contador, no place for Cooke or Haedo
The Saxo Bank-SunGard team has named its nine-rider squad for the Tour de France, with the team dedicated to protecting Alberto Contador.
Contador will have special support from his Spanish teammates Jesus Hernandez, Dani Navarro and Benjamin Noval. Chris Anker Sørensen and Richie Porte will offer key support in the mountains, while the experienced trio of Nicki Sørensen, Matteo Tosatto and Brian Vandborg will play a vital role on the flat stages and in the team time trial.
Sprinters Baden Cooke and Juan Jose Haedo have not been selected as the team focuses almost entirely on winning the yellow jersey with Contador.
"We've obviously tried to pick the team that fits the best to our overall strategy. It is no secret that we are in the race to win it, so our job has been to identify the rider group that will be able to give Alberto the best possible support through the three weeks," Bjarne Riis said in a statement issued by the team.
"We have come up with a team that can both protect and be aggressive and defend, and we are strong both on the flat roads and in the mountains. I think it's an exceptionally strong team."
The Saxo Bank-SunGard Tour de France squad:
Alberto Contador
Jesus Hernandez
Dani Navarro
Benjamin Noval
Richie Porte
Chris Anker Sørensen
Nicki Sørensen
Matteo Tosatto
Brian Vandborg
