Contador says Giro-Tour double will be difficult

Giro champion Alberto Contador with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador admitted that winning the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double will be “very difficult” because he can still feel the effects of the Italian race and the fatigue from the huge amount of climbing in his legs. However he is confident that he will quickly get into his “Tour rhythm” once the racing begins.

Interviewed on Sportweekend, on Sporza television, Contador said: “Right now I'm tired. My muscles still feel the Giro.”

"It is very difficult to win the Tour anyway, because it requires a specific approach. The Giro was not the ideal preparation, because it was extremely difficult."

The Saxo Bank-SunGard rider was confident he will be up to the challenge of a second grand tour. “I've had enough rest and will only ride the Spanish road race and time trial championship before the Tour start. But because I love to race, I'll quickly get in the Tour rhythm."

Last year Andy Schleck finished second in the Tour, only 39 seconds behind Contador. The Spaniard said that this year the Leopard Trek rider has “the best chance” to challenge him.

"But you also have guys like Evans and Basso and young riders like Van den Broeck and Gesink. Van den Broeck rode a very good Tour last year, he showed a lot of ability.” If Van den Broeck continues to make the same progress, “I think he may battle for the final victory."

Contador insisted that the lack of a final verdict in his Clenbuterol doping case from last year's Tour and the possible loss of that and other recent results do not affect him.

"I can easily concentrate on the racing. I have complete confidence in my lawyers and so i'm optimistic. I'm definitely not concerned,” he said.