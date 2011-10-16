Sauser renews contract with Specialized Racing

Christophe Sauser (Specialized) assumed second position on the final climb (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Marathon world champion Christoph Sauser renewed his contract with Specialized Racing for an additional two years in 2012 and 2013. The agreement contains an option for an additional year in 2014.

Earlier this season, the 35-year-old Sauser, who excels in both cross country and marathon mountain bike disciplines, had struggled with the decision about whether to switch his focus from cross country to predominantly marathon, but with the Olympic Games looming in 2012, he opted not to do so and continues to race in both disciplines.

"Next year, my focus and complete commitment will be the Olympics in London and cross country world championships," said Sauser, who won bronze at the Olympics in Sydney in 2000. Cross country is the only mountain bike discipline in the Olympic Games.

"After that, I can call cross country racing a day. I will switch over to long distance racing, something I have always been very passionate about. Cape Epic, (Marathon) World Champs, Leadville and all the other classics will add so much more... I am looking forward to it!"

Sauser twice won the marathon world title (2007, 2011) and also won the cross country world title in 2008. He won the UCI cross country World Cup in 2004 and 2005 and has 10 World Cup career wins on his palmares.

Sauser is happy to stay with his long-time sponsor Specialized, which backs the number-one cross country team in the world as ranked by the UCI. "I have always been very comfortable in the S Racing Team! We are a great bunch of people. It is the balance of super professional work, having the best equipment and still being relaxed and having fun!"

"Many thanks to Specialized for this great long term commitment. I am proud to be part of a company that is the most innovative brand in the world of cycling. Without their support towards my charity, songo.info, we would definitely not be on this growing track. It is a very special commitment which I think is very unique in the cycling globe."