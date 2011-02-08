Sauser ponders his future

Image 1 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Christoph Sauser shoulders his bike (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 3 of 5 Christoph Sauser takes a moment to savor his pizza (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 4 of 5 Christoph Sauser takes a second to snap a photo going over the treacherous Kammanassie Climb. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 5 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) joined the leaders with one lap to (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Swiss mountain biker Christoph Sauser renewed his contract with Specialized and will continue with the team again in 2011. It will be Sauser's sixth year with the Specialized brand.

"First up for me is the Cape Epic. Then follows the first three World Cups - Pietermaritzburg, Dalby Forest and Offenburg," Sauser told Cyclingnews.

The 2008 cross country world champion is predicting a big year. In the coming months, he will be making some important decisions regarding his future, and in particular, how he will spend the final years of his career as a professional mountain biker.

"Then comes decision time. I'm either going to race marathons or focus on the 2012 Olympic Games in London," said Sauser. "Marathons would add a lot to my racing career. I always really enjoyed mixing up my cross country racing with some classic long distance events!"

He won the marathon world championships in 2007 and was second in 2008, third in 2009 and fifth in 2010.

At the Cape Epic in South Africa, Sauser will compete with Specialized teammate Burry Stander for the fourth consecutive year.

"It is one of the biggest highlights of the year, especially we are racing in the Songo.info colors again for the charity I started four years ago, which is supported by Specialized, too."

Sauser said he sees himself riding professionally for another two seasons before he calls an end to his pro career.