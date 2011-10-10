Specialized and Trek World Racing earn top MTB team ranking

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) locked up the overall. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) completed rankings of downhill and cross country mountain bike teams to determine which teams are eligible for "UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team Status" for the 2012 season. The top 15 teams in both disciplines qualify for the elite status.

Invitations to join the new higher tier of UCI registered mountain bike teams have been issued to the best teams of the UCI ranking established on September 26, 2011. The teams have until December 10 to confirm their interest so as to obtain the "Elite" status.

The cross country team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed men and the two best placed women of each UCI MTB team. The riders' points came from the UCI's individual rider rankings.

The gravity team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed downhill men, the two best placed downhill women, the two best placed four cross men, and the best placed four cross woman for each UCI MTB team.

UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams get free entry to all the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events and all races on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar (not including stage races). In return, the teams are obliged to enter at least one rider in all rounds of the 2012 Mountain Bike World Cup and to display the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team logo on their uniforms.

UCI MTB Team Standings

UCI Cross Country Team Ranking as of September 26, 2011 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Racing 6843 pts Jaroslav Kulhavy Burry Stander Christoph Sauser Lene Byberg Lea Davison 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 4439 pts José Antonio Hermida Ramos Rudi Van Houts Jochen Kass Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa 3 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 4428 pts Thomas Litscher Karl Markt Paul Van Der Ploeg Blaza Klemencic Sabrina Enaux 4 Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 4126 pts Fabian Giger Henk Jaap Moorlag Emil Lindgren Rosara Joseph Katherine Compton 5 BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 3960 pts Maxime Marotte Arnaud Grosjean Steven Garcin Julie Bresset Laura Metzler 6 Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 3559 pts Nino Schurter Florian Vogel Marcel Wildhaber 7 Cannondale Factory Racing 3219 pts Marco Aurelio Fontana Manuel Fumic Martin Gujan 8 Subaru - Trek 3081 pts Samuel Schultz Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski Russell Finsterwald Emily Batty Heather Irmiger 9 Orbea 2917 pts Julien Absalon Inaki Lejarreta Errasti Ruben Ruzafa Cueto 10 Luna Pro Team 2886 pts Catharine Pendrel Georgia Gould 11 Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 2711 pts Eva Lechner Nathalie Schneitter 12 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 2508 pts Wolfram Kurschat Alban Lakata Robert Mennen Irina Kalentieva 13 CCC Polkowice 2473 pts Maja Wloszczowska Anna Szafraniec 14 Trek World Racing 2158 pts Lukas Flückiger Mathias Flückiger Willow Koerber Tracy Moseley 15 Orbea Geax 2067 pts Robert Kordez Matjaz Budin Blaz Pristovnik Tanja Zakelj Nina Homovec 16 TX Active Bianchi 2056 pts Stéphane Tempier Gerhard Kerschbaumer Tony Longo 17 Ghost Factory Racing Team 2044 pts Elisabeth Osl Katrin Leumann 18 GT Skoda Chamonix 2001 pts Fabien Canal Cédric Ravanel Julien Trarieux Cécile Ravanel Fanny Bourdon 19 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1835 pts Moritz Milatz Patrik Gallati Balz Weber 20 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 1748 pts Geoff Kabush Marie-Helene Premont