Specialized and Trek World Racing earn top MTB team ranking
UCI releases rankings to determine eligible "elite" teams for 2012
The International Cycling Union (UCI) completed rankings of downhill and cross country mountain bike teams to determine which teams are eligible for "UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team Status" for the 2012 season. The top 15 teams in both disciplines qualify for the elite status.
Invitations to join the new higher tier of UCI registered mountain bike teams have been issued to the best teams of the UCI ranking established on September 26, 2011. The teams have until December 10 to confirm their interest so as to obtain the "Elite" status.
The cross country team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed men and the two best placed women of each UCI MTB team. The riders' points came from the UCI's individual rider rankings.
The gravity team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed downhill men, the two best placed downhill women, the two best placed four cross men, and the best placed four cross woman for each UCI MTB team.
UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams get free entry to all the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events and all races on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar (not including stage races). In return, the teams are obliged to enter at least one rider in all rounds of the 2012 Mountain Bike World Cup and to display the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team logo on their uniforms.
UCI MTB Team Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|6843
|pts
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|Burry Stander
|Christoph Sauser
|Lene Byberg
|Lea Davison
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|4439
|pts
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos
|Rudi Van Houts
|Jochen Kass
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa
|3
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|4428
|pts
|Thomas Litscher
|Karl Markt
|Paul Van Der Ploeg
|Blaza Klemencic
|Sabrina Enaux
|4
|Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|4126
|pts
|Fabian Giger
|Henk Jaap Moorlag
|Emil Lindgren
|Rosara Joseph
|Katherine Compton
|5
|BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|3960
|pts
|Maxime Marotte
|Arnaud Grosjean
|Steven Garcin
|Julie Bresset
|Laura Metzler
|6
|Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|3559
|pts
|Nino Schurter
|Florian Vogel
|Marcel Wildhaber
|7
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|3219
|pts
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|Manuel Fumic
|Martin Gujan
|8
|Subaru - Trek
|3081
|pts
|Samuel Schultz
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|Russell Finsterwald
|Emily Batty
|Heather Irmiger
|9
|Orbea
|2917
|pts
|Julien Absalon
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto
|10
|Luna Pro Team
|2886
|pts
|Catharine Pendrel
|Georgia Gould
|11
|Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|2711
|pts
|Eva Lechner
|Nathalie Schneitter
|12
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|2508
|pts
|Wolfram Kurschat
|Alban Lakata
|Robert Mennen
|Irina Kalentieva
|13
|CCC Polkowice
|2473
|pts
|Maja Wloszczowska
|Anna Szafraniec
|14
|Trek World Racing
|2158
|pts
|Lukas Flückiger
|Mathias Flückiger
|Willow Koerber
|Tracy Moseley
|15
|Orbea Geax
|2067
|pts
|Robert Kordez
|Matjaz Budin
|Blaz Pristovnik
|Tanja Zakelj
|Nina Homovec
|16
|TX Active Bianchi
|2056
|pts
|Stéphane Tempier
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer
|Tony Longo
|17
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|2044
|pts
|Elisabeth Osl
|Katrin Leumann
|18
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|2001
|pts
|Fabien Canal
|Cédric Ravanel
|Julien Trarieux
|Cécile Ravanel
|Fanny Bourdon
|19
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1835
|pts
|Moritz Milatz
|Patrik Gallati
|Balz Weber
|20
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|1748
|pts
|Geoff Kabush
|Marie-Helene Premont
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek World Racing
|4613
|pts
|Aaron Gwin
|Justin Leov
|Neko Mulally
|Tracy Moseley
|2
|Scott 11
|3557
|pts
|Nick Beer
|Fabien Pedemanaud
|Freddy Hunziker
|Floriane Pugin
|Emilie Siegenthaler
|Adrian Weiss
|Mirco Weiss
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|2639
|pts
|Greg Minnaar
|Steve Peat
|Josh Bryceland
|4
|Commencal
|2569
|pts
|Gee Atherton
|Dan Atherton
|Rachel Atherton
|5
|Team GR
|2500
|pts
|Emmeline Ragot
|Fionn Griffiths
|Fionn Griffiths
|6
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|2388
|pts
|Danny Hart
|Andrew Neethling
|Duncan Riffle
|7
|MS Evil Racing
|2265
|pts
|Brook Macdonald
|Markus Pekoll
|Filip Polc
|Filip Polc
|8
|Riding Addiction Commencal
|2154
|pts
|Thibaut Ruffin
|Gaetan Ruffin
|Romain Saladini
|Myriam Nicole
|Romain Saladini
|9
|Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|2072
|pts
|Troy Brosnan
|Brendan Fairclough
|Samuel Hill
|10
|Lapierre International
|2043
|pts
|Cameron Cole
|Samuel Blenkinsop
|Loic Bruni
|11
|Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|1986
|pts
|Matti Lehikoinen
|Joseph Smith
|Lewis Buchanan
|Lukas Mechura
|Michael Mechura
|12
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|1857
|pts
|Shaun O'connor
|Brandon Yrttiaho
|Eliot Jackson
|Jared Graves
|Dave Ziegman
|13
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|1832
|pts
|Marcus Klausmann
|Johannes Fischbach
|Guido Tschugg
|14
|Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|1740
|pts
|Ruaridh Cunningham
|Mark Scott
|Sabrina Jonnier
|15
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|1736
|pts
|Manuel Gruber
|Mathias Haas
|Boris Tetzlaff
|Petra Bernhard
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth
|Hannes Slavik
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth
|16
|Mondraker Factory Team
|1713
|pts
|Damien Spagnolo
|Fabien Barel
|Patrick Thome
|17
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|1632
|pts
|Joost Wichman
|Tomas Slavik
|18
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|1557
|pts
|Céline Gros
|Mélanie Pugin
|Céline Gros
|19
|Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|1460
|pts
|Anneke Beerten
|20
|Morewood Unitedride
|1398
|pts
|Mickael Pascal
|Timothy Bentley
|Fabien Cousinie
