Trending

Specialized and Trek World Racing earn top MTB team ranking

UCI releases rankings to determine eligible "elite" teams for 2012

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) locked up the overall.

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) locked up the overall.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) completed rankings of downhill and cross country mountain bike teams to determine which teams are eligible for "UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team Status" for the 2012 season. The top 15 teams in both disciplines qualify for the elite status.

Related Articles

Windham confirmed as 2012 Mountain Bike World Cup venue

Four crossers stunned by UCI World Cup decision

UCI process to determine 2012 WorldTour teams underway

UCI names best Mountain Bike World Cups of 2011

Invitations to join the new higher tier of UCI registered mountain bike teams have been issued to the best teams of the UCI ranking established on September 26, 2011. The teams have until December 10 to confirm their interest so as to obtain the "Elite" status.

The cross country team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed men and the two best placed women of each UCI MTB team. The riders' points came from the UCI's individual rider rankings.

The gravity team rankings were calculated by adding the points of the three best placed downhill men, the two best placed downhill women, the two best placed four cross men, and the best placed four cross woman for each UCI MTB team.

UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams get free entry to all the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup events and all races on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar (not including stage races). In return, the teams are obliged to enter at least one rider in all rounds of the 2012 Mountain Bike World Cup and to display the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team logo on their uniforms.

UCI MTB Team Standings

UCI Cross Country Team Ranking as of September 26, 2011
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Racing6843pts
Jaroslav Kulhavy
Burry Stander
Christoph Sauser
Lene Byberg
Lea Davison
2Multivan Merida Biking Team4439pts
José Antonio Hermida Ramos
Rudi Van Houts
Jochen Kass
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa
3Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team4428pts
Thomas Litscher
Karl Markt
Paul Van Der Ploeg
Blaza Klemencic
Sabrina Enaux
4Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team4126pts
Fabian Giger
Henk Jaap Moorlag
Emil Lindgren
Rosara Joseph
Katherine Compton
5BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry3960pts
Maxime Marotte
Arnaud Grosjean
Steven Garcin
Julie Bresset
Laura Metzler
6Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing3559pts
Nino Schurter
Florian Vogel
Marcel Wildhaber
7Cannondale Factory Racing3219pts
Marco Aurelio Fontana
Manuel Fumic
Martin Gujan
8Subaru - Trek3081pts
Samuel Schultz
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
Russell Finsterwald
Emily Batty
Heather Irmiger
9Orbea2917pts
Julien Absalon
Inaki Lejarreta Errasti
Ruben Ruzafa Cueto
10Luna Pro Team2886pts
Catharine Pendrel
Georgia Gould
11Colnago Farbe Sudtirol2711pts
Eva Lechner
Nathalie Schneitter
12Topeak Ergon Racing Team2508pts
Wolfram Kurschat
Alban Lakata
Robert Mennen
Irina Kalentieva
13CCC Polkowice2473pts
Maja Wloszczowska
Anna Szafraniec
14Trek World Racing2158pts
Lukas Flückiger
Mathias Flückiger
Willow Koerber
Tracy Moseley
15Orbea Geax2067pts
Robert Kordez
Matjaz Budin
Blaz Pristovnik
Tanja Zakelj
Nina Homovec
16TX Active Bianchi2056pts
Stéphane Tempier
Gerhard Kerschbaumer
Tony Longo
17Ghost Factory Racing Team2044pts
Elisabeth Osl
Katrin Leumann
18GT Skoda Chamonix2001pts
Fabien Canal
Cédric Ravanel
Julien Trarieux
Cécile Ravanel
Fanny Bourdon
19BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1835pts
Moritz Milatz
Patrik Gallati
Balz Weber
20Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain1748pts
Geoff Kabush
Marie-Helene Premont

UCI Gravity Team Ranking -as of September 26, 2011
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek World Racing4613pts
Aaron Gwin
Justin Leov
Neko Mulally
Tracy Moseley
2Scott 113557pts
Nick Beer
Fabien Pedemanaud
Freddy Hunziker
Floriane Pugin
Emilie Siegenthaler
Adrian Weiss
Mirco Weiss
3Santa Cruz Syndicate2639pts
Greg Minnaar
Steve Peat
Josh Bryceland
4Commencal2569pts
Gee Atherton
Dan Atherton
Rachel Atherton
5Team GR2500pts
Emmeline Ragot
Fionn Griffiths
Fionn Griffiths
6Giant Factory Off-Road Team2388pts
Danny Hart
Andrew Neethling
Duncan Riffle
7MS Evil Racing2265pts
Brook Macdonald
Markus Pekoll
Filip Polc
Filip Polc
8Riding Addiction Commencal2154pts
Thibaut Ruffin
Gaetan Ruffin
Romain Saladini
Myriam Nicole
Romain Saladini
9Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz2072pts
Troy Brosnan
Brendan Fairclough
Samuel Hill
10Lapierre International2043pts
Cameron Cole
Samuel Blenkinsop
Loic Bruni
11Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof1986pts
Matti Lehikoinen
Joseph Smith
Lewis Buchanan
Lukas Mechura
Michael Mechura
12Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team1857pts
Shaun O'connor
Brandon Yrttiaho
Eliot Jackson
Jared Graves
Dave Ziegman
13Ghost Factory Racing Team1832pts
Marcus Klausmann
Johannes Fischbach
Guido Tschugg
14Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain1740pts
Ruaridh Cunningham
Mark Scott
Sabrina Jonnier
15Alpine Commencal Austria1736pts
Manuel Gruber
Mathias Haas
Boris Tetzlaff
Petra Bernhard
Helene Valerie Fruhwirth
Hannes Slavik
Helene Valerie Fruhwirth
16Mondraker Factory Team1713pts
Damien Spagnolo
Fabien Barel
Patrick Thome
17RSP 4 Cross Racing Team1632pts
Joost Wichman
Tomas Slavik
18Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie1557pts
Céline Gros
Mélanie Pugin
Céline Gros
19Milka Trek MTB Racing Team1460pts
Anneke Beerten
20Morewood Unitedride1398pts
Mickael Pascal
Timothy Bentley
Fabien Cousinie