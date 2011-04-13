Sastre looking to assess form at Castilla y Leon

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC) will go to the Castilla y Leon on Wednesday in search of some much needed form having had a forgettable and largely anonymous start to the season. The Spaniard will lead his Geox-TMC team but sees the race more as an indicator for his participation in the Giro d’Italia.

Having last raced at the Vuelta a Catalunya in Spain where he finished sixth last, Sastre will hope he can put the start of the season behind him.

"I had a lung infection at Catalunya which meant I struggled, and I decided to take a break from racing," explained the Spaniard.

"I think I made the right choice, if I had not done so, things could have been much worse. Now I just want to work on my form in peace at the Castilla y Leon."

Sastre still feels despite a less than ideal lead up that he can perform well at the Giro.

"Fortunately I still have three weeks before the start of the Giro, so I can hopefully refine my condition going into May."

Geox-TMC management have put no pressure on Sastre to ride well but will be hoping for bigger things in three weeks time.

"Sastre will be there to test himself rather than to ride for the general classification. We have other cards to play with sprinters Matteo Pelucchi and Marko Kump - so there are opportunities."

The Vuelta Castilla y Leon starts on Wednesday with a 179.4 km stage to Palencia.

