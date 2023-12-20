Sarah Gigante, Movistar agree to end contract early

Movistar announced Wednesday that it has reached a mutual agreement with Australian cyclist Sarah Gigante to end their team-rider contract at the end of December 2023.

Gigante signed a three-year contract to race with the Women's WorldTeam based in Spain, from 2022 through the end of 2024. However, she is now free to compete with another team next season.

"Movistar Team announces the end of its contractual relationship with Sarah Gigante, effective December 31st, 2023," the team wrote in a statement.

"The mutual agreement, reached during the month of October, seeks for both parties' best interest and further opportunities in 2024."

Movistar signed Gigante ahead of the 2022 season with an aim to guide the then 20-year-old into establishing herself as one of the biggest names in the sport.

She turned heads as soon as she left the junior ranks by first winning Australia's national road title in 2019 and then taking the time trial honours the next two years in 2020 and 2021.

She spent her first season of racingin the senior ranks with Australia's Holden Team Gusto Racing before joining TIBCO-SVB for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. She then moved up to the WorldTour with Movistar in 2022.

Gigante has shown immense potential across the time trial and in mountainous terrain, and she has competed in some of the sport's biggest events, from the Spring Classics to the Olympic Games.

However, since stepping into the international ranks her seasons have been hampered by the COVID-19 racing shutdowns, and then injuries, illness and bad luck.

Still she seemed to be back in good health at the end of this season, competing in the Tour of Scandinavia in August after a 12-month racing hiatus. At that race, she told Cyclingnews, "I don’t need good luck, just hopefully a year without bad luck."

She went on to compete at the Tour of Bright on home soil in December, where she won the overall title and delivered a dominating pace on the climbs – a promising show of form ahead of the key Australian race season in January.

"Everyone at Abaraca Sports wishes the very best to 'Gigi' for her future and thanks her for all the efforts made over the last two years."