Santos North Western Tour aiming for NRS inclusion in 2013

Cycling New South Wales has announced a new road event for 2012, the Santos North Western Tour, which will start in Narrabri and finish in Tamworth June 21-24.

The aim will be for the event to join Australia's National Road Series in 2013, and also move to April.

The differentiating factor between the Santos North Western Tour and other existing National Road Series Tour events is that the new addition will cater for both men's and women's teams which supports Cycling NSW's current strategy focused around developing women's cycling in NSW and Australia.

A summary of proposed stages for the inaugural Santos North Western Tour are:

Thursday June 21 -

Stage 1: 3.6km Prologue around the Narrabri City centre.

Stage 2: Women's 40 Min. Criterium around the Narrabri City centre; Men's 40 Min. Open Invitational Criterium; Men's 60 Min. Criterium

Friday June 22 -

Stage 3: Men's 126km Road Stage Coonabarabran to Observatory; Women's 90km Road Stage Coonabarabran to Observatory

Saturday June 23 -

Stage 4: Men's 140km Road Stage Observatory to Gunnedah; Women's 108km Road Stage Coonabarabran to Gunnedah

Sunday June 24 -

Stage 5: Men's 130km Road Stage Gunnedah to Tamworth; Women's 108km Road Stage Gunnedah to Tamworth