Santini's Tono range built for indoor cycling

With cyclists across Europe confined to heavy riding restrictions in the past month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and most stuck indoors due to various governmental decrees, it's no surprise that there's been a boom in turbo trainers, trainer apps and the relatively novel concept of indoor-specific clothing.

Santini SMS, who have in recent weeks made the news for manufacturing face masks to send out to hospitals in northern Italy, have a number of clothing options for those having to do their riding inside at the moment.

"It is important to hydrate currently right from the day before the trainer session and to train somewhere where the temperature is around 18°C," says ex-pro Alessandro Vanotti, who partners with Santini at his Vanotti Cycle Camp. "A mat, towels and even a fan prove useful, too.

"But I would also add to that the right technical kit – which would be for high temperatures, so it should be light and, most importantly of all, breathable."

Santini's Tono range (Tono Studio for men, and Tono Chromosome/Puro for women) is built with indoor training in mind, with cooling and breathable properties ideal for those long trainer sessions.

Santini Tono Studio (men's)

This kit, made for men, is made up of a light jersey featuring micromesh fabrics and bib shorts which feature a NAT chamois pad with a "cooling NEXT gel core". Santini's 'Tattoo effect' keeps the fit snug too, while not being overly tight. Meanwhile, grippers on the shorts and jersey keep the positioning as intended.

Tono Studio jersey: €95 (£95)

Tono Studio bib shorts: €159 (£159)

Santini Tono Chromosome/Puro (women's)

The women's collection was designed in partnership with Trek-Segafredo rider and 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan. With her suggestions, the company has created a kit to meet the specific needs of women cyclists.

The Tono Chromosome jersey is also made from a micromesh fabric ideal for temperatures between 18°C and 35°C. The Tono Puro bib shorts feature the GILevo chamois, designed for women. Similar to the men's line, elastic grippers are included, as is an elastic headband to keep sweat off the face.

Tono Chromosome jersey: €95 (£95)

Tono Puro bib shorts: €149 (£149)

Tono Chromosome headband: €18 (£18)