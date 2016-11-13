Santaromita signs for Nippo-Vini Fantini

Image 1 of 5 Ivan Santaromita takes some time to relax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ivan Santaromita (SkyDive Dubai) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Ivan Santaromita (SkyDive Dubai) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Santaromita has signed for Nippo-Vini Fantini for the 2017 season. The Italian joins after dropping down to Continental level for twelve months in the colours of SkyDive Dubai.

A professional since 2006, Santaromita claimed the biggest win of his career during his tenure at BMC, where he won the Italian national title. After an infelicitous two-year spell at Orica-GreenEdge, he was unable to find a contract at WorldTour level in 2016 and spent the season at SkyDive Dubai, where 7th overall at the Tour de Langkawi was his stand-out result.

"Responsibility doesn't frighten me, in fact it motivates me to do even better," Santaromita said on joining Nippo-Vini Fantini, where he will be among a trio of team leaders with Damiano Cunego and Julian Arredondo.

"From a sporting and personal point of view, I want to get back to my best level, and I know I'm in the right place to do it," the 32-year-old said. "I'm ready to take my responsibilities when I have to, just as I'm ready to put myself at the service of teammates to get important results for the team."

Santaromita's arrival was heralded by team manager Franco Pelosi. "Ivan will have a very important role in the team in 2017," Pelosi said. "He will also put his experience at the full disposal of the young Japanese talents on the team, helping them to grow towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."