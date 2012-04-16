Sanchez seventh in Amstel despite chain problem

Image 1 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 3 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Bad luck struck Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) when the finale of the Amstel Gold Race got underway. The Spaniard bounced back right in time to mix in with the uphill sprint on the Cauberg and eventually finished seventh.

Right after the finish Sanchez clearly worked hard to achieve the result he got.

"My chain broke and we had to switch the bike. I chased long but I came back in the front group right in time to mix in for the sprint. I'm pleased with my seventh place."

Originally Sanchez didn't plan to ride the Amstel Gold Race, hoping to enjoy a long break after his first-ever win in the Vuelta a Pais Vasco last week. With the knowledge that this season has the accent later in the year for Sanchez due to the importance of the Tour de France, the Olympics and the world championships.

"The team asked me to be here in order to get WorldTour points and I'm glad with the outcome."

On Saturday Sanchez said he was heading home after the Amstel Gold Race to take a break and only return to Liège-Bastogne-Liège next week if his legs felt good enough. Right after finishing the Dutch one-day classic Sanchez made clear that he didn't know yet if he would return.