Sam Welsford eyes Tour de France berth after trio of stage wins in Tour Down Under

By
published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter puts his hands up for first maillot jaune

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 6 a 90km stage from Adelaide to Adelaide UCIWT on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sam Welsford won three stages and the points classification in the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

After claiming three stage wins at the Tour Down Under for a second year in a row, Australian sprinter Sam Welsford is hoping he's done enough to convince his team he's worthy of a start at the Tour de France come July.

The Team Pursuit Olympic champion has big dreams, with the opening stage in Lille Métropole one that's suited to sprinters. A victory there would add a second major achievement to the 29-year-old's palmares.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.