Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe deliver Tour Down Under podium for Finn Fisher-Black

Team's plan comes to fruition on stage 5 to Willunga Hill but another crash costs points leader Welsford

Finn Fisher-Black went deep on the stage of the Tour Down Under to Willunga Hill
Coming into the queen stage of the Tour Down Under, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team had one goal - get Finn Fisher-Black onto the podium. Following the 23-year-old's solid performance on Willunga Hill, where he finished third on the stage, the team achieved their stated goal.

Fisher-Black had been sitting in fourth place after the strenuous climbing stage to Uraidla on Thursday, and with Lidl-Trek's Patrick Konrad suffering, the podium was his for the taking on Saturday.

