‘It was Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe versus the world’ – Sam Welsford’s sprinting hot streak ends at the Surf Coast Classic

By
published

Team looks for revenge at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with defending champion Laurence Pithie and Finn Fisher-Black

TORQUAY AUSTRALIA JANUARY 30 Finn FisherBlack of New Zealand and Red Bull BORA hansgrohe competes during the 2nd Surf Coast Classic 2025 Mens Elite a 157km one day race from Lorne to Torquay on January 30 2025 in Torquay Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe working on the front as they try andk eep the Surf Coast Classic together for a sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has again been the sprinter of the Australian summer. 

Until Thursday he had won every sprint he had taken part in this year, including three stages at the Tour Down Under, so it's no wonder that he had a huge target on their back when they lined up in Lorne to take part in the 157km Surf Coast Classic. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.