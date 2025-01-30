‘It was Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe versus the world’ – Sam Welsford’s sprinting hot streak ends at the Surf Coast Classic

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe working on the front as they try andk eep the Surf Coast Classic together for a sprint

Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has again been the sprinter of the Australian summer.

Until Thursday he had won every sprint he had taken part in this year, including three stages at the Tour Down Under, so it's no wonder that he had a huge target on their back when they lined up in Lorne to take part in the 157km Surf Coast Classic.

Such was the desire to stop Welsford and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe that it seemed to unite the rest of the peloton. The other teams used the rolling roads to constantly go on the attack.

"I think everybody knew that if we're going to have an easy race, it would be easy game for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and so everybody tried to make it a bit harder for them. It wasn't as perfect as the other days for them," said third placed Lidl-Trek rider Tim Torn Teutenberg.

That, was perhaps an understatement, with the pressure on right from the moment the race started. The 10km climb at the start of the race was the ideal spot to launch the beginning of a volley of attacks and splits that Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had to chase down if they wanted a chance to unleash the Welsford sprint.



“Oh my God, it was Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe versus the world today, That's what it felt like," said an animated Welsford after the finish in Torquay. "It was a hard day out but yeah, we knew that was going to come.

"The parcours was tough and challenging all throughout the day and I think the only way that they were really going to beat our lead out train was by making it really hard for us. And they definitely did that."

After chasing a dangerous split of 40 riders at 35km to go, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's work was far from over, with the crosswinds kicking in as the race approached the coast once again.

There were more splits, more attacks and more chasing to be done to reel in a group of three that was out front within five kilometres of the finish. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe were able to get what remained of their lead out in order and wait for Welsford to launch but he lacked his usual power and dominance and ultimately had to settle for second place behind Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL).

"It was a hard day for the team and I was pretty disappointed not to pay the boys back with the win," said Welsford.

"I might have waited too long in the sprint, I think but I mean, my legs were also gassed. It was hard for the big boys out there today."

More full gas racing is expected at the weekend in the men's and women's races editions of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. The 184km men's race includes four ascents of the Challambra Climb, with precious WorldTour points on offer too.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe enters the first WorldTour one day race of the season with the defending champion, Laurence Pithie, on their squad. Thursday's Surf Coast Classic may not have turned out as planned but there was still plenty of encouragement that the form across the group is good.

"The boys are flying still, they're going really well and I think if we can bring back these big splits, like today, I mean, we should be really in good control for Sunday," said Welsford.

"We have lots of options there, we have Laurence, we have Finn [Fisher-Black] and me," he laughs scoffingly, adding, "God, wish I make it over that climb. I don't think I will, because it's bloody steep, but, you know, we have options.

"We've got the defending champion, Laurence, so I think again all eyes will be on us."