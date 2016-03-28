Trending

Sagan surges to WorldTour lead

Contador moves into third behind Porte

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) steps on the podium as the winner of Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) Volta a Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was second overall in Catalunya

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thanks to his victory in Gent-Wevelgem, world champion Peter Sagan became the new leader of the UCI WorldTour,  surpassing Richie Porte (BMC), who has led the rankings since landing on the podium at Paris-Nice. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), who finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya, is now third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the biggest mover, making his debut in the rankings at eighth after winning Catalunya by a slim seven seconds over Contador.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was previously second overall, slipped to fourth after coming ninth in Gent-Wevelgem.

In the team standings, Tinkoff have taken over top spot with a haul of 474 points with Team Sky dropping to second place on 463 points while BMC are third with 448 points. Giant-Alpecin remain bottom of the 18 teams with eight points.

 Australia continue to top the nation standings with 450 points with no change to the top five.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of March 28, 2016

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team229pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team171
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky115
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge113
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team104
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky102
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha96
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo86
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step76
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo71
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step70
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ60
20Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling54
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team52
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
23Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team51
24Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha50
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky50
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ50
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha46
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team40
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step37
31Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge31
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo30
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling30
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale30
35Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step28
36Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team22
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal21
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal21
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
40Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
42Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
43Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ11
44Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha10
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
46Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha9
47Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data8
48Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky7
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team6
51Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
55Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data6
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
58Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
59Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team4
61Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
64Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
65Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
66Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
67Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge4
70Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
72Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
73Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha2
74Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
75Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team2
76Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
78Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
80André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
81Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
82Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
83Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
84Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
86Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
88Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data1
90Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1
91Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
95Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1
97Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff474pts
2Team Sky463
3BMC Racing Team448
4FDJ262
5Etixx - Quick Step215
6Team Katusha211
7Movistar Team197
8Orica GreenEdge181
9Lotto Soudal146
10Trek Factory Racing134
11AG2R La Mondiale83
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo75
13Astana Pro Team72
14Cannondale Pro Cycling Team67
15IAM Cycling34
16Team Dimension Data19
17Lampre - Merida17
18Team Giant - Alpecin8

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Australia450pts
2Belgium361
3Great Britain297
4Spain284
5France264
6Colombia253
7Slovakia229
8Switzerland158
9Russia155
10Poland103
11Italy92
12Ireland76
13Luxembourg76
14Canada54
15United States52
16Norway48
17Netherlands45
18Czech Republic42
19Germany8
20New Zealand6
21Kazakhstan6
22Slovenia5
23Portugal4
24South Africa4
25Denmark2
26Eritrea2
27Belarus1

 