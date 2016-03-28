Sagan surges to WorldTour lead
Contador moves into third behind Porte
Thanks to his victory in Gent-Wevelgem, world champion Peter Sagan became the new leader of the UCI WorldTour, surpassing Richie Porte (BMC), who has led the rankings since landing on the podium at Paris-Nice. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), who finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya, is now third.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the biggest mover, making his debut in the rankings at eighth after winning Catalunya by a slim seven seconds over Contador.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was previously second overall, slipped to fourth after coming ninth in Gent-Wevelgem.
In the team standings, Tinkoff have taken over top spot with a haul of 474 points with Team Sky dropping to second place on 463 points while BMC are third with 448 points. Giant-Alpecin remain bottom of the 18 teams with eight points.
Australia continue to top the nation standings with 450 points with no change to the top five.
UCI WorldTour rankings as of March 28, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|229
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|171
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|137
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|115
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|104
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|60
|20
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|23
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|24
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|50
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|46
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|35
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|22
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|21
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|39
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|40
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|42
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|11
|44
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|10
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|46
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|47
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|48
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|6
|51
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|55
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|58
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|59
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|60
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|4
|61
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|64
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|65
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|66
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|67
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|69
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|70
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|72
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|2
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|75
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|2
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|77
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|78
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|80
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|81
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|2
|82
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|83
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|86
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|88
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|1
|90
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|91
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|95
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff
|474
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|463
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|448
|4
|FDJ
|262
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|215
|6
|Team Katusha
|211
|7
|Movistar Team
|197
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|181
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|146
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|134
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|75
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|72
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|67
|15
|IAM Cycling
|34
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|19
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|17
|18
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Australia
|450
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|361
|3
|Great Britain
|297
|4
|Spain
|284
|5
|France
|264
|6
|Colombia
|253
|7
|Slovakia
|229
|8
|Switzerland
|158
|9
|Russia
|155
|10
|Poland
|103
|11
|Italy
|92
|12
|Ireland
|76
|13
|Luxembourg
|76
|14
|Canada
|54
|15
|United States
|52
|16
|Norway
|48
|17
|Netherlands
|45
|18
|Czech Republic
|42
|19
|Germany
|8
|20
|New Zealand
|6
|21
|Kazakhstan
|6
|22
|Slovenia
|5
|23
|Portugal
|4
|24
|South Africa
|4
|25
|Denmark
|2
|26
|Eritrea
|2
|27
|Belarus
|1
