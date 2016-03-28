Sagan surges to WorldTour lead

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) steps on the podium as the winner of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Richie Porte (BMC) Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was second overall in Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thanks to his victory in Gent-Wevelgem, world champion Peter Sagan became the new leader of the UCI WorldTour, surpassing Richie Porte (BMC), who has led the rankings since landing on the podium at Paris-Nice. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), who finished second overall in the Volta a Catalunya, is now third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the biggest mover, making his debut in the rankings at eighth after winning Catalunya by a slim seven seconds over Contador.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was previously second overall, slipped to fourth after coming ninth in Gent-Wevelgem.

In the team standings, Tinkoff have taken over top spot with a haul of 474 points with Team Sky dropping to second place on 463 points while BMC are third with 448 points. Giant-Alpecin remain bottom of the 18 teams with eight points.

Australia continue to top the nation standings with 450 points with no change to the top five.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of March 28, 2016

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 229 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 222 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 171 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 137 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 115 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 104 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 104 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 102 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 96 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 86 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 68 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 60 20 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 23 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 51 24 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 50 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 50 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 46 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 31 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 35 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 22 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 21 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 40 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 42 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 11 44 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 10 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 46 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 47 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 8 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 7 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 6 51 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 55 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 6 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 57 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 58 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 59 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 4 61 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 64 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 65 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 66 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 67 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 69 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 4 70 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 72 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 2 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 75 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 2 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 77 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 78 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 79 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 80 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 81 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 83 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 86 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 88 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 1 90 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 91 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 95 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1 97 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff 474 pts 2 Team Sky 463 3 BMC Racing Team 448 4 FDJ 262 5 Etixx - Quick Step 215 6 Team Katusha 211 7 Movistar Team 197 8 Orica GreenEdge 181 9 Lotto Soudal 146 10 Trek Factory Racing 134 11 AG2R La Mondiale 83 12 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 75 13 Astana Pro Team 72 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 67 15 IAM Cycling 34 16 Team Dimension Data 19 17 Lampre - Merida 17 18 Team Giant - Alpecin 8