Sagan celebrates New Year on the piste

Peter Sagan sent a New Year’s message and showed off his skiing skills in the final moments of 2018, opting to spend the holidays in the mountains rather than at home or in the saddle.

The Bora-Hansgrohe leader showed his skiing ability on a long downhill, using the rolling piste to work his leg muscles as if doing squats in the gym.

“Hi everybody. I wish you all the best for 2019 and a Happy New Year,” Sagan said after making an impressive sudden stop. “This is new motivation for squats training, then I’m done. Ciao. See you for the races.”

Sagan confirmed he would soon travel to Australia to train in warmer weather, with his 2019 racing debut expected at the Tour Down Under, starting with the Down Under Classic criterium on Sunday January 13.

“See you at a race next year, starting at the @tourdownunder, where it will certainly be warmer than the snowed mountains...” Sagan wrote on his Twitter page, when posting the video.

On December 28 Sagan posted a video made with GoPro that explained his ‘why so serious’ aproach to life. The video included some stunning on-bike footage, interviews and a family video of Peter and his borther Juraj at home as young boys, with Peter talking affectionately about his older brother.

Sagan recalled how he and Juraj started cycling by riding mountain bikes from the age of nine and footage showed him riding the trials at speed as a junior.

Sagan worked hard with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at a December training camp in Mallorca.

