Rosseler breaks collarbone in training accident

Stage 3b winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sebastien Rosseler's career at Garmin-Barracuda has had something of an inauspicious start. The unfortunate Belgian crashed in training this week and broke his collarbone, after coming off a season shortened by knee problems.

"A new hitch that comes along just when he was no longer feeling any pain in the knee...” was the glum assessment on his personal website.

Rosseler was forced to end his 2011 campaign in June due to knee problems. His contract with RadioShack was not extended, and he has signed for Garmin-Barracuda for this year.

He had “counted on” using this week's training camp “to show his team managers that he would be ready for the Classics,” but instead will be forced to stay off the bike for a week.

