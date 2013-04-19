Rose Vaujany Pro Mountain Bike Team expands into enduro racing

Image 1 of 11 The Rose Vaujany team (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 11 Joost Wichman (Rose Vaujany Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 3 of 11 Katy Curd (Rose Vaujany Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 4 of 11 Petrik Brückner (Rose Vaujany Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 5 of 11 The Rose Vaujany team in action (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 6 of 11 The Rose Vaujany four cross bike (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 7 of 11 The Rose Vaujany team's enduro bike (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 8 of 11 Petrik Brückner (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 9 of 11 Joost Wichman (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 11 of 11 The Rose Vaujany team (Image credit: Irmo Keizer)

The first season of the Rose Vaujany Team was successful, but the team said that's no reason to keep everything like it is. Its 2013 mountain bike team has fewer riders this year and has shifted its focus to enduro racing.

The team said it has not forgotten four cross and downhill disciplines. Its schedule includes - besides the new Enduro World Series and the Specizialed-SRAM Enduro Series - the 4X Pro Tour, the iXS Downhill Cup and some World Cup Downhill races. The team will also be present at the big bike festivals like Crankworx, Bike festival and the IXS Dirt Masters.

Team manager Joost Wichman sees a big future for enduro. "It is the fastest growing mountain bike discipline, and it suits the potential customers of our sponsors. For us, it is a great challenge. Last year we already learnt a lot. The Trans-Provence was an unforgettable experience and we did quite well."

The team consists of Petrik Brückner, reigning European four cross champion Katy Curd and Joost Wichman.

"With this team, we can be successful in every discipline," said Wichman. "In fact, I expect Katy to battle for the world champ's jersey and Petrik to be at the top 10 at every enduro race he enters... they are ready for the season."

The team is still in development according Wichman. "There are plans for 2014. It's too early to reveal anything, but the talks about it are promising. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, and focus on this season. We have to give our sponsors value for their money. We certainly started well with three wins already."