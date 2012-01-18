Wichman creates new Rose Vaujany team

Image 1 of 5 Rose Vaujany team bike testing (Image credit: Rose Vaujany) Image 2 of 5 A Rose four cross full suspension bike (Image credit: Rose Vaujany) Image 3 of 5 Rose Vaujany bike testing in progress in Ligure (Image credit: Rose Vaujany) Image 4 of 5 The Rose Vaujany team downhill bike (Image credit: Rose Vaujany) Image 5 of 5 The Rose Vaujany team jersey (Image credit: Rose Vaujany)

Joost Wichman has put together a new gravity pro mountain bike team called Rose Vaujany. Wichman, who won the bronze medal at the 2011 four cross world championships, combined the support of two sponsors, Germany bike brand Rose and the French village of Vaujany, located in a well known mountain bike region near Alpe d'Huez and also a host of the Mega Avalanche.

Nico Vink, Kathy Curd, and Petrik Bruekner will join Wichman on the new international team, which is focusing on downhill, four cross and enduro racing. Rose Vaujany will attend the downhill World Cups, the brand new four cross pro tour, the IXS Downhill Cups and, of course, the Mega Avalanche. In addition, the team will be present at all major European bike festivals.

Wichman, a multi-time European four cross champion and World Cup winner, will double as team manager and four cross/enduro racer.

Vink, known for his downhill skills and unique style, is aiming for top 20s at downhill World Cups.

Curd, a two time British four cross national champion, won the 2010 British Downhill National Points Series and has appeared on five World Cup podiums. She will race downhill and four cross in 2012.

Bruekner, is a regular top-10 four cross racer, but he'll also contest enduros this season.

The Rose Vaujany team will be riding the Rose Beef Cake downhill bike, the Uncle Jimbo enduro bike and the custom made Rose four cross bike.