Rohan Dennis has charges confirmed over driving death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Australian could face 15-year maximum sentence if convicted, makes no comment as case continued until October 30

Rohan Dennis was officially charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without due care over the incident that resulted in the death of his wife, Olympian and former world champion Melissa Hoskins.

According to the Australian agency AAP, Prosecutor Talia Costi confirmed the charges in front of the Magistrates Court in Adelaide.

