Rohan Dennis has charges confirmed over driving death of wife Melissa Hoskins

Rohan Dennis was officially charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without due care over the incident that resulted in the death of his wife, Olympian and former world champion Melissa Hoskins.

According to the Australian agency AAP, Prosecutor Talia Costi confirmed the charges in front of the Magistrates Court in Adelaide.

Former pro cyclist and two-time world champion Dennis was arrested in January after Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries on the evening of December 30 outside their home in Adelaide. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died on December 31 from her injuries.

Authorities released Dennis on bail to care for the couple's two children while they carried out a thorough reconstruction of the incident.

He appeared in court on August 6 but made no statements as the officials confirmed the charges. His attorneys obtained a 12-week extension to decide a plea in the case, pushing a decision to October 30.

If found guilty, Dennis could face up to 15 years in prison.

Hoskins was a member of the Australian women's team pursuit squad for the London 2012 Olympics, where the team finished fourth, and at the Rio Games in 2016 where they came fifth.

She was remembered in January in a service where her father said, "We’re celebrating a life today that was cut way too short. Melissa was just warming up … her best performances were yet to come. We are grieving, all of us. There should have been more."