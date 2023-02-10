Rohan Dennis announces retirement at end of 2023

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) has announced that the 2023 season will be his last a professional rider.

The Australian revealed the news in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

"Thank you Melissa Dennis for supporting me throughout my entire professional career, all while raising two of the best kids I could ever ask for," Dennis wrote.

"It is still a long season ahead, however it will definitely be my last as a professional."

The upcoming campaign will be Dennis' 11th as a pro during a career which has seen him race with Garmin, BMC, Bahrain, Ineos Grenadiers, and his current team.

Along the way, Dennis has taken 32 victories, including two world time trial titles in 2018 and 2019, the Commonwealth Games time trial title in 2022, and four Grand Tour stage victories, also in individual time trials.

The 32-year-old has also claimed four Australian time trial titles and also held the World Hour Record from February to May 2015, setting a distance of 52.491km.

His time trialling ability has also seen Dennis achieve major stage results throughout his career, including wins at the Tour Down Under, USA Pro Challenge, and Tour de la Provence as well as podium spots at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Suisse.

He also played a key role as super-domestique in Tao Geoghegan Hart's Giro d'Italia victory in 2020.

Dennis came up through the Australian Institute of Sport and rode for Jayco Continental team before turning pro with Garmin back in 2013. He showed early promise with a win at the Tour of Alberta and the best young rider's jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

However, he would make a mid-season switch to BMC the following year, going on to help the US squad take the first of two team time trial rainbow jerseys at that year's World Championships.

2015 saw Dennis enjoy his best year yet, winning the Tour Down Under, US Pro Challenge, and blasting to yellow with the fastest ever-Tour de France time trial in Utrecht. His most productive spell on the bike followed, with 17 more wins ­– including his first world title in Austria – coming before his move to Bahrain.

His time there would be short-lived, however, with the Australian leaving the team after just eight months, having unexpectedly abandoned the Tour de France mid-race amid complaints over the team's clothing and equipment. In September he stormed to another world time trial title aboard a BMC bike.

A move to Ineos Grenadiers for the pandemic-hit 2020 season brought a lean spell in terms of wins but he put in a top-notch performance to help Geoghegan Hart to the maglia rosa with his ride on stage 18 up the Stelvio Pass a stand-out performance.

The past two seasons have seen Dennis collect stage wins at the Tour de Romandie and Volta a Catalunya with Ineos and then an Australian title and his latest, a last-kilometre attack to take stage 2 of the Tour Down Under this month.