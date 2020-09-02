Roglic rises as cracks appear in Tour de France rivals' GC challenges – Podcast

Eventual stage winner Primoz Roglic is followed by Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss as they track race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on stage 4 of the 2020 Tour de France

It's the end of stage 4 of the Tour de France, and we have a feast of Tour content in our latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, as we hear from Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Tim Declercq (deceuninck-QuickStep). We'll also discuss the latest transfer news after Michael Matthews broke his contract with Team Sunweb to join Mitchelton-Scott.

Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering dissect the action from stage 4 after Primoz Roglic won ahead of UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), with 16 riders finishing in the front group on the first summit finish of this year's race. Overall leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took fifth on the stage and held on to his yellow jersey, with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) still second, at four seconds, and Roglic at now at seven seconds.

We hear from Bernal on the battle for yellow, and from Roglic's star teammate, Kuss, who drove the pace of the leading group in the final few kilometres. We also discuss some of the time gaps for Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Bernal's Ineos teammate Richard Carapaz, before turning our attention to Tim Declercq, who once more selflessly controlled the pace of the peloton for much of the stage.

Finally, we debate the pros and cons around Matthews' surprise move to Mitchelton-Scott.

Sponsor message



Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972.

Official apparel supplier to Bora-Hansgrohe. The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Peter Sagan is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro: a form-fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigors of pro bike racing.

Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.