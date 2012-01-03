Roff and Croeser renew contracts with Orange Monkey-Cannondale

Image 1 of 2 Rourke Croeser (Orange Monkey-Cannondale) (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Ben Roff (Orange Monkey-Cannondale) (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

The Orange Monkey-Cannondale team renewed contracts with two riders for 2012: Rourke Croeser and Ben Roff. Both signed two year deals that run through the end of 2013.

Croeser's new contract will carry him through the end of his career as an under 23 racer. He had spent some time with the team in 2010 before signing a one-year deal last season. In his first year with the team, he earned the team's first national title. He also won a UCI category 2 race, placed 13th at a World Cup and gave the team its first elite podium at a national event in Britain.

"We are delighted to keep Rourke on board and wish him every success in 2012 and beyond. Both Rourke and the team are clear on the vision for the future and by Rourke gaining valuable experience in Europe, we hope to watch him develop into the very best in South Africa," said the Orange Monkey-Cannondale Team.

Croeser has been a cross country national champion in South Africa in 2003 through 2011. The young rider has a chance of qualifying for both the South African Olympic and world championships teams in 2012.

Roff rode consistently in 2011, his first year as an under 23. In 2012, he is hoping to build on his first UCI points picked up in Poland in October so he can work his way up the World Cup grid.

"We are delighted with this long term signing and are positive that with this continued focus Ben will become one of the best riders in the UK."

Roff is just kicking off a three-month training camp in South Africa. It will culminate with the first World Cup in Pietermaritzburg.