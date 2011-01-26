Orange Monkey - Cannondale registers as UCI team for 2011

South African junior champion Rourke Croeser (front) and Elite champion Brandon Stewart (Image credit: Gary Perkin)

The Orange Monkey-Cannondale cross country mountain bike team has been accepted by the UCI as a registered mountain bike team for 2011. The UK-based team, introduced in 2004, has grown each year and will undertake a demanding schedule of races at home and abroad, including five of the six World Cup events.

South African Rourke Croeser, a multiple-time national champion, is the newest addition to the roster. He will race in the elite/under 23 category along with Ben Roff, who is moving up from the junior category. Paul Beales and Chris Andrews will compete in the elite category while Alex Baker will represent the team in junior races.

Croeser is beginning his early season in South Africa before heading to the United Kingdom in May. The rest of the team will head to Cyprus for the Sunshine Cup series.

Team Manager, Will Cooper will head the squad, along with two mechanics and a full pit set up at both domestic and European races.

The team continues to be supported by Cannondale bikes, which has stepped up to a title sponsorship role. "It's great to see a lot of hard work and dedication, both on and off the bike, be rewarded as the team progresses to UCI status," said Mike Cotty, Cannondale's Marketing Manager. "I'm certainly looking forward to seeing the guys, and Cannondale, on the podium at many more races in 2011".

The team is also sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres, Bioracer Clothing, KCNC Components, Pyreneescycling.com, Zipvit nutrition, Mavic Wheels, Casco Helmets, Squirt Lubricant, XCRacer.com, Pedal Precision, Magura Brakes, CycleOps Power and No Tubes Sealant.

In keeping with the team's clean cycling stance, its riders have joined the anti-doping organization, Bike Pure, and will carry the blue wristband as the symbol of a Pure cyclist.

2011 Orange Monkey-Cannondale Team Roster

Chris Andrews (Elite)

Alex Baker (Junior)

Paul Beales (Elite)

Rourke Croeser (Elite / under 23)

Ben Roff (Elite / under 23)

Will Cooper (Manager)

Ian Roff (Mechanic)

Michalis Karatzis (Mechanic)