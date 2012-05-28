Trending

Rodriguez takes over as WorldTour leader

Boonen drops to second after Giro d'Italia

Joaquim Rodriguez and his most loyal supporters.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the points classification in the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overall points winner in the 2012 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez may not have achieved his goal of winning the overall at the Giro d'Italia, but the Spaniard's second place was enough to push him to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. He replaced Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the top rung, moving up from sixth place to depose the Belgian winner of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Rodriguez, 33, has had his best season to date, winning a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico and two in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and taking second overall there, and then sprinting to his first Classic victory in Flèche Wallonne.

After winning the Giro d'Italia's stage 10 to Assisi, Rodriguez claimed the pink jersey of race leader and held it for 10 of the next 11 stages before succumbing to Ryder Hesjedal in the final time trial.

Hesjedal's overall victory moved him up into the top 10 in the world, he sits in 8th place with Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez, Peter Sagan, Bradley Wiggins, Simon Gerrans, Damiano Cunego and Oscar Freire occupying the rest of the top positions.

WorldTour standings as of May 28, 2012

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team404pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep366
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale272
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi252
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale229
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling224
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team210
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda197
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
10Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team180
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD174
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team172
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
14Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team166
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana150
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana149
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team132
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda132
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team126
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling125
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling112
22Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team104
23Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana100
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan96
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep90
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale88
28Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team86
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda85
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team75
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana74
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team72
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team72
35Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale71
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
38Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling66
39Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling62
40Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
41Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling60
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team52
44Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - QuickStep52
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
47Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling48
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan42
49Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep42
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi42
52Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan37
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale34
56John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team32
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda31
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank30
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
63Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25
64Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - QuickStep24
65Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana22
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
68André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
69Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
72Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team20
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
74Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
75Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana16
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
77Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team16
79Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team16
80Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team16
81Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
84Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda12
85Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
86Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda10
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
90Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team10
91Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
93Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda9
94Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank9
95Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
96Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
97Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
99Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep8
100Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan8
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team8
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep8
103Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team8
104Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
105Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
106Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
107Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team6
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda6
110Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team6
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
112Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
113Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
114Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
115Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
117Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
118Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
119Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
122Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan4
123Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team4
124Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda4
125Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
126Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - QuickStep4
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
129Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
130Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2
131Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
132Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
133Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
134Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
135Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
136Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
137Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
138Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
139Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
140Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda2
141Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
142José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
143Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
144Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
145Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
146Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team1
148Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
149Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
150Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
151Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1
152Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
153Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1
154Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
155Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
156Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
158Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team1

 