Rodriguez takes over as WorldTour leader
Boonen drops to second after Giro d'Italia
Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez may not have achieved his goal of winning the overall at the Giro d'Italia, but the Spaniard's second place was enough to push him to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. He replaced Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the top rung, moving up from sixth place to depose the Belgian winner of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
Rodriguez, 33, has had his best season to date, winning a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico and two in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and taking second overall there, and then sprinting to his first Classic victory in Flèche Wallonne.
After winning the Giro d'Italia's stage 10 to Assisi, Rodriguez claimed the pink jersey of race leader and held it for 10 of the next 11 stages before succumbing to Ryder Hesjedal in the final time trial.
Hesjedal's overall victory moved him up into the top 10 in the world, he sits in 8th place with Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez, Peter Sagan, Bradley Wiggins, Simon Gerrans, Damiano Cunego and Oscar Freire occupying the rest of the top positions.
WorldTour standings as of May 28, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|404
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|366
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|272
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|252
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|229
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|224
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|197
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|10
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|180
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|174
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|172
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|14
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|150
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|149
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Barracuda
|132
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|125
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|112
|22
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|23
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|100
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|90
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|28
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|86
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|85
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|75
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|74
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|38
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|40
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|41
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|52
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|47
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|49
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|42
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|52
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|53
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|54
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|56
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|31
|60
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|62
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|64
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|24
|65
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|22
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|68
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|69
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|72
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|74
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|75
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|16
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|77
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|79
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|80
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|84
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|85
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|86
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|87
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|90
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|91
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|93
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|94
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|95
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|96
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|97
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|99
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|8
|100
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|101
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|8
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|8
|103
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|104
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|105
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|106
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|107
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|110
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|112
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|114
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|115
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|117
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|118
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|121
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|122
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|123
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|124
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|125
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|126
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|128
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|129
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|130
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|131
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|132
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|133
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|134
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|135
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|136
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|137
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|138
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|139
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|140
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|2
|141
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|142
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|143
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|144
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|145
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|146
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|148
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|149
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|150
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|151
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|152
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|153
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|154
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|155
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|156
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|158
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
