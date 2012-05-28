Rodriguez takes over as WorldTour leader

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez and his most loyal supporters. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the points classification in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overall points winner in the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez may not have achieved his goal of winning the overall at the Giro d'Italia, but the Spaniard's second place was enough to push him to the top of the UCI's WorldTour rankings. He replaced Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the top rung, moving up from sixth place to depose the Belgian winner of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Rodriguez, 33, has had his best season to date, winning a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico and two in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and taking second overall there, and then sprinting to his first Classic victory in Flèche Wallonne.

After winning the Giro d'Italia's stage 10 to Assisi, Rodriguez claimed the pink jersey of race leader and held it for 10 of the next 11 stages before succumbing to Ryder Hesjedal in the final time trial.

Hesjedal's overall victory moved him up into the top 10 in the world, he sits in 8th place with Vincenzo Nibali, Samuel Sanchez, Peter Sagan, Bradley Wiggins, Simon Gerrans, Damiano Cunego and Oscar Freire occupying the rest of the top positions.

WorldTour standings as of May 28, 2012