Rodríguez kicks Gilbert off IG Pro Cycling Index throne

For the first time since the Index’s inception, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has been knocked off the top spot by Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), the current leader of the 2012 Giro d’Italia. However with only 126 points separating the top three positions, nothing is secure as the Giro heads into the Dolomites and Gilbert lines up for the Tour of Belgium – a race he won in 2011.

Elsewhere Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Dave Zabriskie are the two rising stars in the IG Index. The Rabobank climber won the Amgen Tour of California after a superb Solvang time trial and an even more impressive display on the stage to Mt Baldy. Zabriskie, who won the time trial was unable to defend his slim lead over Gesink in the Californian mountains. Gesink jumped 102 places in the Index while Zabriskie moved into the top 200 and sits in 154th position.

Meanwhile Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has moved into the top five after winning five stage at the Tour of California, while Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) last year’s winner in California, drops 68 places and out of the top 100.

About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12 month rolling ranking system designed to answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.