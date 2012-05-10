Cyclingnews and IG Pro Cycling Index team up

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took his first Classics podium of 2012 in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Cyclingnews has partnered with the IG Pro Cycling Index.

Every week we’ll be brining you the latest news, movers and shakers from the all-important rankings, as well as the most crucial race-related IG Index news. Belgium's BMC rider Philippe Gilbert currently lies at the top of the standings ahead of compatriot Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), with Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in third.

The Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed to answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” Utilising the experts at Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system, the system is based on an entirely new formula and sources results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by an expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans, and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné.

Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple Classics.

You can check out the latest news and rankings right here. And don’t forget to check back each week!