Robert Gesink continues for another year with Jumbo-Visma
37-year-old Dutchman had been contemplating retirement
A fortnight after celebrating his 37th birthday, Robert Gesink has signed up for another - and likely final - season as a professional, extending his contract with Jumbo-Visma through 2024.
The Dutchman, who turned pro with the team in 2007, has been contemplating retirement but has come to the conclusion that he has another campaign in the legs.
"The motivation is still great, and I am enjoying myself here," Gesink said in a contract extension announcement from Jumbo-Visma.
"In December, I agreed with the team that we would discuss a possible retirement from cycling after the Giro. I appreciate that the team management has left the decision entirely up to me.
"I have consistently given my all over the past few years, and I am looking forward to another year."
Gesink has spent his whole career at the Dutch team, starting out in the Rabobank days and staying through its turbulent transition into Blanco and Belkin, then as LottoNL-Jumbo and, since 2019, the Jumbo-Visma outfit that has become the top-ranked team in the world.
Gesink started out as a team leader, placing fourth at the 2010 Tour de France and sixth in 2015 as well as recording three top-10s in the Vuelta a España. He also won the Tour of California, Tour of Oman, Giro dell'Emilia and both the GPs of Montreal and Quebec.
In recent years, Gesink has transitioned into a supporting role, helping Primoz Roglic win three straight editions of the Vuelta between 2019 and 2021, on top of his runner-up finish at the 2020 Tour.
"Robert is an icon for our team, and we appreciate him for that," said team director Merijn Zeeman.
"He has been a mainstay for many years. Extending his contract was a logical decision for us, and fortunately, he shared this opinion."
Gesink is currently in action at the Tour de Suisse, and his contract extension comes on the day the race arrives in La Punt, scene of a memorable solo stage win at the 2010 edition of the race. He is not due to ride the Tour de France, and he he had to miss the Giro d'Italia with COVID-19, but he could line up at the Vuelta, where Roglic could target a fourth title and the Giro-Vuelta double.
"It has been a rollercoaster career so far," Gesink said. "I have seen the good and the bad sides of cycling. I am happy to share this experience with the young talents in the team."
Paul Norman