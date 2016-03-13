Trending

Riders take advantage of Tirreno-Adriatico rest day - gallery

Etixx-QuickStep, Dimension Data, Astana and more

Gianluca Brambilla tries a track stand as he waits for the team's training ride

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Signs showing where the race should have been going

(Image credit: Sirotti)
'Snow removal'

(Image credit: Sirotti)
There was snow and ice on parts of the stage 5 route

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bob Jungels goes out for training ride

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Zdenek Stybar talks to the press before training

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Zdenek Stybar picks up some extra clothing from DS Davide Bramati

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Snow on the side of the road

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jack Bauer has some fun during Cannondale's ride

(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Tony Martin rolls out

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jasha Sutterlin wraps up

(Image credit: Movistar)
Movistar training

(Image credit: Movistar)
Movistar go training at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Movistar)
Vincenzo Nibali puts on some extra layers

(Image credit: Astana Pro Team)
Kristian Sbaragli gets ready for training

(Image credit: Dimension Data)
Over shoes for Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg

(Image credit: Dimension Data)
The Dimension Data mechanics get the riders' bike ready

(Image credit: Dimension Data)
Manager's eye view - Brian Smith's picture of the Dimension data team training

(Image credit: Dimension Data)
The Etixx-QuickStep team roll out for a training ride

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Etixx-QuickStep gathers ahead of their training ride

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
There was no sign of rain or snow but it was very cold on Sunday

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Zdenek Stybar keeps his race lead after the cancellation of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Movistar get ready for training

(Image credit: Movistar)

You have to be adaptive to the situation in cycling, and that's what the teams and riders were at Tirreno-Adriatico after snow forced organisers to cancel stage 5. 

With an unexpected rest day, the riders and enjoyed a short morning ride to keep the legs spinning before heading to their next hotel. There was no sign of snow but the temperatures had plummeted so there was plenty of warm weather gear on show. 

The afternoon will be a chance to rest up and plan for the final two stages. 

Racing will resume on Monday with a 210km stage to Cepagatti.

