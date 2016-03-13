Riders take advantage of Tirreno-Adriatico rest day - gallery

Image 1 of 28 Gianluca Brambilla tries a track stand as he waits for the team's training ride (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 28 Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Signs showing where the race should have been going (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 'Snow removal' (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 There was snow and ice on parts of the stage 5 route (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 Tirreno-Adriatico's stage 5 parcours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Bob Jungels goes out for training ride (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Zdenek Stybar talks to the press before training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Zdenek Stybar picks up some extra clothing from DS Davide Bramati (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 Snow on the side of the road (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Jack Bauer has some fun during Cannondale's ride (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 15 of 28 Tony Martin rolls out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Jasha Sutterlin wraps up (Image credit: Movistar) Image 17 of 28 Movistar training (Image credit: Movistar) Image 18 of 28 Movistar go training at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Movistar) Image 19 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali puts on some extra layers (Image credit: Astana Pro Team) Image 20 of 28 Kristian Sbaragli gets ready for training (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 21 of 28 Over shoes for Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 22 of 28 The Dimension Data mechanics get the riders' bike ready (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 23 of 28 Manager's eye view - Brian Smith's picture of the Dimension data team training (Image credit: Dimension Data) Image 24 of 28 The Etixx-QuickStep team roll out for a training ride (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 28 Etixx-QuickStep gathers ahead of their training ride (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 28 There was no sign of rain or snow but it was very cold on Sunday (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 28 Zdenek Stybar keeps his race lead after the cancellation of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 28 Movistar get ready for training (Image credit: Movistar)

You have to be adaptive to the situation in cycling, and that's what the teams and riders were at Tirreno-Adriatico after snow forced organisers to cancel stage 5.

With an unexpected rest day, the riders and enjoyed a short morning ride to keep the legs spinning before heading to their next hotel. There was no sign of snow but the temperatures had plummeted so there was plenty of warm weather gear on show.

The afternoon will be a chance to rest up and plan for the final two stages.

Racing will resume on Monday with a 210km stage to Cepagatti.

A cancelled stage at #Tirreno doesn't mean a rest day for @BMCProTeam... pic.twitter.com/qcgZda1so2

