Stybar and Jungels ready to fight for overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico
Etixx-QuickStep riders know time bonuses and final time trial will be vital
The cancellation of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico has given Zdenek Stybar, and his teammate Bob Jungels, a real chance of overall victory. But the Etixx-QuickStep riders were hesitant about their chances, knowing that their rivals will probably fight for every time bonus during Monday’s stage to Cepagatti and that the 10.1km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto could prove vital.
Stybar and his teammates rode 70km to their next team hotel on Sunday morning. It was cold, although not raining, but he was convinced race organiser RCS Sport had made the correct choice considering the risk of snow on the climbs and at the finish at Monte San Vicino.
“It's the right decision. That's all I can say really. It finally happened. Everyone is calling about the extreme weather protocol, and it finally happened," Stybar said.
