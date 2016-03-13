Stybar and Jungels ready to fight for overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 5 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step on the podium after stage 3 to collect another blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bob Jungels (Etixx Quickstep) and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Zdenek Stybar talks to the press before training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step in the white jersey of the best young rider at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The cancellation of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico has given Zdenek Stybar, and his teammate Bob Jungels, a real chance of overall victory. But the Etixx-QuickStep riders were hesitant about their chances, knowing that their rivals will probably fight for every time bonus during Monday’s stage to Cepagatti and that the 10.1km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto could prove vital.

Stybar and his teammates rode 70km to their next team hotel on Sunday morning. It was cold, although not raining, but he was convinced race organiser RCS Sport had made the correct choice considering the risk of snow on the climbs and at the finish at Monte San Vicino.

“It's the right decision. That's all I can say really. It finally happened. Everyone is calling about the extreme weather protocol, and it finally happened," Stybar said.





