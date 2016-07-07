Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01
New paint job for BMC team and Tour de France GC hopeful
BMC Racing Team unveiled newly painted bikes to race on during the 2016 Tour de France. Named as joint team leaders by BMC, Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen are both GC hopefuls and manager Jim Ochowicz has said his team are at the race to win it.
The matt white BMC Teammachine SLR01 features Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, Dura-Ace C35 wheels and 3T finishing kit. Porte, who is 172cm tall, opts for a 48cm frame combined with a 110mm stem and a colour coordinated Fizik Arione, with marks on the seat rails, to ensure a perfect fit.
The 53-39 chainset is equipped with a SRM powermeter and 170mm cranks. BMC use SRM PC8 computers whilst 3T components' ARX aluminium stem and Ergonova carbon handlebars complete the cockpit of the Australian's ride.
Richie Porte rolls on Shimano Dura-Ace C35 wheels, which are combined with Continental Competition Pro tubular tyres. The BMC frameset optimized for 'lightness and acceleration' also features neat internal cable routing on the head tube, neatly exiting behind the seat stay. Protected internal cabling and the hollow carbon asymmetrical stays facilitate the internal routing.
A red finish on the inside of the rear stays and forks combined with black lettering and a matt black BMC seat post complete a clean looking bike for the Tour hopeful.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Richie Porte's BMC.
