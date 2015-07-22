Riccardo Riccò caught up in new drug investigation in Italy

Image 1 of 6 Riccardo Ricco leading Alberto Contador up the Passo di Mortirolo in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Riccardo Ricco will be hoping to return to the Tour de France (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 6 Riccardo Riccò cracks a rare smile (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Riccardo Riccò (Saunier Duval - Prodir) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 6 Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leading the sprint at the end of stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Banned cyclist Riccardo Riccò is involved in a new doping investigation conducted by the Italian police branch of Nas, according to a report of Tuttobiciweb.it. Police are running roughly 10 warrants, and have made five arrests into the embezzlement, receiving stolen goods, trading doping products and selling narcotics.

The search is on-going into nearly 30 houses in the Tuscan cities of Pisa, San Miniato and Santa Croce sull’Arno, along with Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

Ricco was obliged to sign off on his involvement in the case along with two other former cyclists Luca Benedetti and Matteo Cappè, who was placed under house arrest. All three athletes are not new to doping investigations; Ricco is currently serving a ban until 2024, Cappè was already reported to Nas, during the first part of this investigation where they discovered Ricco buying EPO alfa and testosterone. Luca Benedetti was first suspended in 2010 for his part in the Padua investigation during the GiroBio and then tested positive for EPO from a test last June 6 at the Grand Prix Saguenay, and he is currently serving a life ban.

Also among the arrested were, a Livorno nurse, Cheti Lazzeri, and an operator of community health, Fabrizio Boccolini, who are now in jail. According to the indictment, they were involved in the disappearance of anabolic drugs from one wing of the Civil Hospital in Livorno, where they were both working, with the intent to sell them illegally to professional cyclists and others.

Former soccer player Giovanni Bia is also involved in the investigation.