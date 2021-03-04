Ribble reshapes Ultra Tri triathlon bike for disc brakes

Ribble has today unveiled a series of updates to its dedicated time trial bike, the Ultra Tri. The slick triathlon frame, with its array of clever storage and hydration solutions, is now available with disc brakes, promising more secure deceleration in wet conditions.

Ribble's engineers, designers and aerodynamicist have worked to ensure that none of the Ultra Tri’s aerodynamic attributes were lost in its transition from rim to disc brakes.

Features such as the removable Bento stowage boxes, hydration stem and low-drag fork profile have been retained, whilst braking performance received a notable boost, in the form of either Shimano Dura-Ace or Rever Triva TT hydraulic brakes.

In addition, Ribble have updated the profile of its fork and seatstays to optimise for the best possible airflow around its new brake calipers.

"This is a further development to our highly successful, National Championship and World medal-winning ULTRA TT/TRI bike," explained says Jamie Burrow, Ribble's Head of Product. "The Ultra TRI DISC has been aerodynamically improved through significant changes to the front fork profile and seat stays - the addition of disc brakes provides far superior braking power in all conditions."

The Ultra Tri is able to be customised via Ribble's online Bikebuilder tool to a rider's desired spec, however, Ribble also has four recommended builds available for purchase.

Starting at £2,899.00, the sport is available with alloy wheelset and Shimano 105 groupset. An upgrade to Level carbon wheels will see the price rise to £3,499.00.

There is an Ultra Tri Enthusiast at £4,499.00, featuring Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 groupset. The Pro build uses a similar group, with Shimano brakes, and a Level TT disc/tri-spoke carbon wheelset. Ribble markets it at £5,999.00.

For the riders who desire a full SRAM Red AXS configuration, there is the Ultra Tri Hero build, at £6,999.00. All variants of Ribble’s Ultra Tri disc offer a custom colour finish. The factory frame colour is stealth carbon.

The Ultra Tri disc Sport and Enthusiast builds roll Continental Grand Prix GT 28mm tyres, whilst the Pro and Hero variants are shod with Continental GP5000 rubber of similar size.