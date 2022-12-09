Revamped kit for Groupama-FDJ in 2023

Image 1 of 5 Groupama-FDJ's 2023 kit (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ / Ale) Thibaut Pinot shows off the new kit (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ / Ale) The FDJ logo (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ / Ale) The Groupama logo (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ / Ale) The rear of the jersey (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ / Ale)

Groupama-FDJ have revamped their look for 2023, revealing a new 2023 kit that dials down the traditional white red and blue scheme.

It was 2014 when the French WorldTour team last wore a kit that wasn't predominantly white. But whereas that design was royal blue, and something of a one-off, the 2023 design goes largely towards navy.

The jersey, made by Italian brand Ale and taken from its top-line PR-S collection, features a navy base with brighter blue panelling.

There is a strip of blue across the chest that houses the FDJ logo, while the left shoulder and sleeve are also blue, as is the trim on the right sleeve and a small panel at the bottom right of the jersey.

It's all balanced out by a strip of white and red running vertically up the zip line. The sponsors and their logos stand out in white with flashes of red in a continuation of the old colour scheme.

The Groupama-FDJ kit was unveiled by Ale alongside a new – but largely similar – Bahrain Victorious kit. The company also supplies BikeExchange-Jayco but their kit and identity are still under wraps for 2023.

"It is with great pride that we announce the renewal of the partnership with these important teams, which this year have taken the Alé jerseys on top of the podium for over 40 times, including stage victories, classics and Grand Tours," said Alessia Piccolo, CEO of Alé's parent company, APG.

"I wish both teams a wonderful 2023 season. I'm sure they will give us even greater satisfaction."

The Groupama-FDJ kit was unveiled by Ale alongside a new – but largely similar ibaut Pinot, and Arnaud Démare will once again assume leadership responsibilities for the French team in 2023.

Groupama-FDJ were the third team to reveal their 2023 kits after UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo both showed off variations on their own themes.