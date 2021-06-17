Reusser defends Swiss time trial title ahead Olympic Games debut

Marlen Reusser won the time trial title at the Swiss Road Championships ahead of her debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games later in July.

The Ale BTC Ljubljana rider defended her title for the third season in a row, beating Melanie Maurer to by 1:35 on the 20.4km course in Chalet-à-Gobet, with a time of 28:21.

"I’m very happy to have been able to defend the title of national champion. I really wanted it, I had prepared myself and I was confident that I could do a good performance. I’m satisfied, but I think there is still a lot of work to do on the way to Tokyo," said Reusser.

Reusser was selected as the sole representative of Switzerland in the women’s road race on July 25 and time trial on July 28 at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She has proven herself to be capable of challenging the best riders in the world against the clock, after placing second at the World Championships in Imola in 2020.

It is not just time trials that the 29-year-old excels in, however, she took 10th place in the road race at the Imola Worlds and has raced to top-10 places in both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Tour of Flanders, as well as third overall at the recent Tour de Suisse.

A relative newcomer to cycling, Reusser started her pro career on the UCI World Cycling Centre Team in 2019, aged 27, before moving to Equipe Paule Ka in 2020 and eventually rising to the Women's WorldTour with Ale BTC Ljubljana this season.

Reusser will also compete in the road race on Sunday, June 20 at the Swiss Road Championships.