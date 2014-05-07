Garmin-Sharp confirms its Giro d'Italia line-up

Image 1 of 3 Victory for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Dan Martin on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Dan Martin attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Sharp is the last team to name its line-up for the Giro d'Italia with the US-squad confirming Ireland's Dan Martin and 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal as team leaders and their hopes for overall success in the first Grand Tour of the season.

The nine-rider squad, which arrived in Belfast on Tuesday, also includes sprinter Tyler Farrar, Andre Cardoso, Thomas Dekker, Koldo Fernandez, Nathan Haas, Dylan Van Baarle and Fabian Wegmann.

Neo-pro Van Baarle will make his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia, while the other riders offer a mix of youth and experience.

Former Italian-based rider Charly Wegelius will direct the team. He made a successful debut in the team car as directeur sportif in 2012 when Hesjedal beat Joaquim Rodriguez to became the first Canadian to ever win the Giro d'Italia.

“We will go to the Giro with two GC leaders - Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin. Ryder already has the experience of winning a Giro, while Dan will have his first full out effort at GC in a three–week race. This will be an important experience for Dan, and he is in the very fortunate position of having Ryder by his side," Wegelius said in the official team announcement.

"We will also bring Tyler Farrar, who hopes to build on a strong spring Classics season. The rest of the team is a great blend of experience and youth, with neo pro Dylan Van Baarle having his first experience of a Grand Tour, which we hope will help lay the foundation for a bright future.”

Garmin-Sharp 2014 Giro d’Italia roster: Andre Cardoso, Thomas Dekker, Tyler Farrar, Koldo Fernandez, Nathan Haas, Ryder Hesjedal, Dan Martin, Dylan Van Baarle, Fabian Wegmann.

The 2014 Giro d'Italia begins on Friday with a 21.7km team time trail in Belfast, Northern Ireland.