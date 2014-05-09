Cyclingnews launches free Giro d'Italia tracking app

The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app

Along with Cyclingnew's live website coverage we are pleased to announce the Cyclingnews Giro d'Italia Tour Tracker app developed in partnership with TourTracker.

The app provides in-depth access and analysis of every aspect of the world's biggest and most exciting cycling race. The app includes GPS tracking, so you can be part of the race action no matter where you are.

Whether you’re following Cadel Evans (BMC) or his biggest rivals Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Joaquim Rodrigruez (Katusha) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), this FREE Giro d'Italia app is for you.

You can download the app from Itunes or from Google Play.

The 2014 Cyclingnews Giro d'Italia Tour Tracker app includes:

· Live GPS tracking including data from the riders – groups and splits

· Live mapping and climb profile data

· Live commentary from the Cyclingnews team

· In-depth stage previews, reviews and standings

· Amazing HD photography from each stage, as it happens

· The latest standings for all the jersey competitions

· Customised social media commentary from the biggest names in the world of cycling