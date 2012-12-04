Reports: Lucas Sebastian Haedo and Luke Roberts leave Saxo-Tinkoff

Image 1 of 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Keep ya hat on: Luke Roberts adjusts the helmet as he approaches the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank) was the leader on the road for a long time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Haedo brothers (Image credit: Sirotti)

The late season transfers continue with multiple news outlets reporting Lucas Sebastian Haedo is leaving Saxo-Tinkoff and making the moving to Team Cannondale. Meantime, Luke Roberts will also leave the Danish outfit, for German UCI Continental squad, Raiko Stölting.

Twenty-nine-year-old Haedo moves to Team Cannondale after three seasons under Bjarne Riis. His contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, after he was granted a contract extension at the end of 2011 having spent two months away from racing having been hit by a motorbike at Paris-Nice.

Late last month, blog reports of Haedo's move were hosed down by Team Cannondale management. Haedo's brother, Juan José is yet to make an announcement regarding his team for 2013 with his contract also expiring at the end of the current year.

News of Roberts' departure follows that of other Australian personnel David Tanner, Nick Gates and Bradley McGee from Saxo-Tinkoff. Roberts has enjoyed two stints with the squad from 2005 and 2007 before re-joining it last year.

Roberts, 35, joins former Milram teammate Björn Schröder at Raiko Stölting with the Australian excited to be taking on a leadership role.

"I look forward to the start of the coming season with a quality group of young riders on this team," he said on the team website.