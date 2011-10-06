Haedo brothers renew with Saxo Bank-SunGard

Image 1 of 2 JJ Haedo enjoyed his first Vuelta victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Juan Jose and Lucas Sebastian Haedo have re-signed with Saxo Bank-SunGard. The Argentinian fastmen will now remain with the Danish team until the end of 2012.

"We have every reason to believe that the Haedo brothers will add victories to our palmares next year. At the same time both J.J. and Lucas are great guys to work with and they fit well on the team," said team owner Bjarne Riis.

Juan Jose, 30 year, became the first Argentinian to win a grand tour stage when he won the sixteenth stage of this year's Vuelta a Espana. He also won stages at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Ster ZLM Toer.

"J.J. has proved he is a strong sprinter numerous times and added two big wins to his total this year. I truly believe there is more to come from him," Riis said.

"I have had five great years with this team, and I'm happy to stay here for another season and keep developing as a rider. Now I really look forward to the coming season to try to win some big races and help my teammates to do so,” the elder Haedo said. “That's the thing with this team, we have a really nice rider group, and being part of this team and at the same time being able to race with my brother just makes it even more special."

Lucas Sebastian Haedo, had a difficult season after being hit by a motorbike in Paris-Nice. He was out of racing for nearly two months. Riis took that into consideration and said that “I think he deserved another chance to prove his ability to win races himself and to be a lead out rider for his teammates.”

"I sure hope to have better luck next year and start winning races. I had some close calls last year and at the end of this season, but this has not at all been a great year for me, because of my crash and the following break without training and racing," Lucas Sebastian Haedo said. "So I'm very happy that I have been given the opportunity to continue on this team, and it's a dream come true for me to continue riding with my brother."