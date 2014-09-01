Report: Poels signs with Team Sky

Image 1 of 2 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Wout Poels leads Omega Pharma teammate Rigoberto Uran, but race leader Nairo Quintana held fast to the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

According to Dutch newspaper De telegraaf, Wout Poels has come to an agreement with Team Sky and will sign for the British WorldTour team.

Poels indicated last month that he would be moving on from Omega Pharma-Quick Step after just one season despite team CEO Patrick Lefevere wanting to keep him.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Belgian team after his Vacansoleil-DCM team folded at the end of 2013. It was reported that Poels was in negotiation with Belkin but Poels' salary demands put a stop to discussions. Poels would be the first Dutch rider to sign for Team Sky.

The Dutchman's addition would strengthen Sky's support for Chris Froome in the mountains.

Poels is currently riding the Vuelta a España.