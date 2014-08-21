Poels to leave Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 2 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 3 of 19 Wout Poels is looking comfortable on the start line in Belluno (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 7 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 10 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Anthony Tan & Jeff Jones) Image 17 of 19 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in the Basque Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels will leave Omega Pharma-QuickStep after spending only a year with the team. Poels joined the Belgian outfit when his own Vacansoleil-DCM team folded, and played a key part in Rigoberto Urán's tilt at the Giro d'Italia. However, the Dutchman says he has been given an offer he can't refuse elsewhere.

"It has been really good here, but sometimes there are opportunities that you just can't let go," Poels told Nusport.nl. "On the one hand I'm sorry to leave after only one year, but if I did not take this opportunity I would regret it."

Despite confirming his departure from Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Poels was tight-lipped on his destination. "I have not signed yet, but I have decided," he said.

Poels did confirm that he would not be heading to Belkin.

On Wednesday morning, Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf said that Poels' salary demands put a stop to discussions with Belkin and hinted that Poels may be making a move to Team Sky.