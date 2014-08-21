Poels to leave Omega Pharma-QuickStep
Rider linked with move to Team Sky
Wout Poels will leave Omega Pharma-QuickStep after spending only a year with the team. Poels joined the Belgian outfit when his own Vacansoleil-DCM team folded, and played a key part in Rigoberto Urán's tilt at the Giro d'Italia. However, the Dutchman says he has been given an offer he can't refuse elsewhere.
"It has been really good here, but sometimes there are opportunities that you just can't let go," Poels told Nusport.nl. "On the one hand I'm sorry to leave after only one year, but if I did not take this opportunity I would regret it."
Despite confirming his departure from Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Poels was tight-lipped on his destination. "I have not signed yet, but I have decided," he said.
Poels did confirm that he would not be heading to Belkin.
On Wednesday morning, Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf said that Poels' salary demands put a stop to discussions with Belkin and hinted that Poels may be making a move to Team Sky.
