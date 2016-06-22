Report: Mark Cavendish secures omnium selection for 2016 Olympic Games

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions Image 2 of 5 Dani King (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Steve Cummings riding to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Laura Trott shows off the women’s British cycling kit for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Image credit: Adidas)

According to a report in the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Mark Cavendish has secured his place on the British track team for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in the omnium, and as the fifth rider for the team pursuit. Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull will lead the squad in its bid for a third straight Olympic Gold medal.

Cavendish made a successful return to the track in March, teaming up with Wiggins to win the madison event at the London World Championships.

The announcement of Great Britain's road and track team for Rio is not expected until later in the week, however The Daily Mail also reports Wiggle-High5's Dani King and Dimension Data's Steve Cummings have missed selection with several riders to appeal against their omission.

World Champion Lizzie Armitstead will lead the women's road race team in her bid for Olympic glory with Boels Dolmans teammate Nikki Harris given the nod over 2012 London team pursuit gold medallist King.

Cummings meanwhile has enjoyed a successful opening half to the season with stage wins at Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour of the Basque Country and Criterium du Dauphine and was named in Dimension Data's Tour de France long list team alongside Cavendish. According to The Daily Mail, Chris Froome's bid for the gold medal will be supported by Team Sky teammates Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard and Peter Kennaugh, and Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge).

The is also reported conjecture regarding the men's sprint team with Ryan Owens a surprise inclusion as first reserve, ahead of Matt Crampton. Jason Kenny, Philip Hindes and Callum Skinner are the first choice sprint riders.

British Cycling was thrown in chaos earlier this season when technical director Shane Sutton resigned from his role following allegations of sexism and discrimination.