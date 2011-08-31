Report: Leipheimer and Martin to Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Image 1 of 2 German time trial champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) finished 9 seconds off the pace in 35th place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) have signed with the new Belgian outfit Omega Pharma-Quickstep for the 2012 season, according to a report on Het Nieuwsblad.

The German has has won eight races this season including the time trial stages at both the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France, carries with him crucial UCI points, something that Quickstep are in short supply of. Leipheimer's main victory of the season came in June at the Tour de Suisse, where a storming final day time trial earned him the overall win over Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

Martin had previously been linked to a number of teams including Garmin-Cervélo and Skil-Shimano, however as reported earlier on Cyclingnews they appear to have lost out to Quickstep in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

HTC-Highroad riders have a clause in their contract that prohibits them making official announcements until September 1. Martin has thus neither confirmed nor denied the report.

No official announcement has yet been made by Quickstep or Omega Pharma.